Tides to Host Filipino American Heritage Night on September 9

September 4, 2023







The Norfolk Tides today announced that they will host a second Filipino American Heritage Night, in partnership with the Muni-muni Club, on Saturday, September 9. The focus of Filipino American Heritage Night is to honor the heritage of and share the Filipino culture within our community. To showcase how much our area loves Lumpia, Norfolk will transform their identity into the Norfolk Lumpia for their game on Saturday, September 9th at Harbor Park. The Tides will wear special jerseys and hats that night to help celebrate the area's love for lumpia and the region's robust Filipino American culture. The jerseys worn by the team will be auctioned online, with the proceeds benefiting the Muni-muni Club Youth Development program. The night will also feature a special pre-game ceremony showcasing Filipino culture, Filipino food vendors on the concourse, and a very special ceremonial first pitch by Filipino American Comedian, Christine Gambito.

"We're very excited to host a second Filipino American Heritage Night" said Tides General Manager Joe Gregory. "Hampton Roads has a rich Filipino-American culture. It is our privilege to be able to highlight the Filipino culture and heritage of our community. The ballpark transforms into a complete showcase of culture, from local Filipino cuisine to educational displays. We are fortunate to work with members of the Muni-muni Club to bring this game to life. Their support has been integral to making the entire night special as we showcase the talent of the Filipino American community of Hampton Roads. We look forward to continuing this partnership for seasons to come."

The Hampton Roads community, which encompasses the cities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg and surrounding areas, is home to one of the largest Filipino American populations in the country. Many Filipinos immigrated to the area via the United States military, particularly the United States Navy, as well as health professions, and teaching careers.

On Saturday, September 9th, Harbor Park will feature Filipino educational displays, a photo booth and local Filipino food vendors, showcasing a wide-variety of Filipino cuisine, including Lumpia. The vendors include Oishii Burger, Flippin' Hangry and Tumbeezy Cookies. Lumpia is also available for all Tides games at Harbor Park at the new 757 Comfort Food stand on the First Base concourse across from section 214.

A specialty NewEra cap has been created for the night. The blue cap with a brim inspired by the Flag of the Philippines features lumpia logo on the front of the cap and the Flag of the Philippines stars and sun on the brim. The customized jersey features the Norfolk Lumpia word mark, as well as the lumpia logo on the left sleeve.

Limited-edition custom merchandise is also available, including adjustable caps, jerseys and a Filipino American Heritage Nightt-shirt. All of the Norfolk Lumpia merchandise is available for purchase now at Tides.milbstore.com and will be available for purchase, while supplies last, at the Tides Team Store which is open 10 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday and at every Tides home game.

Ticketing Information

Playoff tickets are available online at NorfolkTides.com/Tickets or at the Harbor Park box office. Fans can purchase regular season tickets in person at the Harbor Park box office or online at NorfolkTides.com/Tickets. The Harbor Park box office is currently open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday each week. The box office also opens at 10 a.m. on Saturdays when the team is at home, and is open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays with no home game. For groups of 20 or more, please call the Norfolk Tides front office to speak with a group sales representative at 757-622-2222.

