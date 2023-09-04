Reliever Hunter Stratton Selected by Pittsburgh

September 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today selected the contract of reliever Hunter Stratton. He will become the 11th player from the Indianapolis Indians to debut this season, following right-handers Osvaldo Bido, Cody Bolton, Carmen Mlodzinski, Quinn Priester and Colin Selby, catcher Endy RodrÃ-guez, outfielder Henry Davis and infielders Nick Gonzales, Jared Triolo and Alika Williams.

Stratton, 26, put together an astounding month of August in which he did not allow an earned run in 11 relief appearances (12.1ip). The right-hander posted a career-high 11.1-inning scoreless streak from Aug.

1-27. Including his most recent appearance on Sept. 2, he fanned 19 batters compared to just five walks and did not surrender a hit in 10 of his 12 appearances (13.1ip), holding opponents to an .070 batting average (3-for-43). His four saves in August tied for the most saves in the International League, highlighted by a 2.0-inning save with a season-high tying five strikeouts at Gwinnett on Aug. 3.

The righty has pitched in a team-high 47 games this season, tied for eighth-most in the IL. He is 4-4 with six saves, a 3.99 ERA (25er/56.1ip), 31 walks, 74 strikeouts, a 1.33 WHIP and .219 batting average against (44-for-201). He leads all Indians relievers in strikeouts and is tied with Selby for the lead in saves.

Stratton was selected by Pittsburgh in the 16th round (478th overall) of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Walters State (Morristown, Tenn.) Community College.

Indianapolis' first-time callups are presented by Franciscan Health.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.