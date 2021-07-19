Tuesday's Start Time Changed to 5pm

The start time for tomorrow's game has been changed to 5:00pm, so you can catch both the Milkmen and Bucks games! PLUS it's Kids Eat Free Day!

If you have tickets to Tuesday's game but can't attend due to the new start time, you can exchange it for a comparable ticket to another game or a refund.

For more information fans can email ticketing@rocventures.org.

