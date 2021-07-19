Milkmen Topple RailCats in Blowout

Franklin, WI - The Milwaukee Milkmen's bats came alive after only mustering 2 hits in last night's win and the Milkmen coasted to an 11-2 victory.

The Milwaukee offense came out the gate early in their second game of the series against the Gary Southshore Railcats, beginning with a single from Brett Vertigan, Next, Logan Trowbridge walked on four straight pitches, putting runners on first and second for Adam Brett Walker II. Vertigan put the wheels on and scored on Walker's looping line drive. Keeping it alive was David Washington who knocked in Trowbridge. The next RBI came from Trey Martin who also reached on a single, putting the Milkmen ahead by three in the bottom of the first inning.

"I try to be a tough out, I try to see the ball well and make good decisions, and take good swings. A lot of credit goes out to my teammates putting me in those [RBI] situations, they've been great getting on," said Washington.

Anibal Sierra led off the bottom of the second hitting a home run on the first pitch. Walker II was the next to get a hit, knocking a double down the left field line. He scored on the following play, after Gary second baseman Michael Woodworth misjudged a ground ball from Washington, making the score 5-0 Milkmen.

Milwaukee starter Ryan Zimmerman retired the RailCats offense 1, 2, 3in the first to inning but gave up a walk, and two singles. Jesus Marriaga hit the second single and snagged an RBI. Woodworth walked and Daniel Lingua hit a sacrifice fly, leaving the RailCats down three runs.

Yoel De Leon took over for Josh Vincent, but didn't save the day. In the bottom of the fourth inning he hit Vertigan, walked Trowbridge and gave up a single to Walker II. Washington flew out to right field, but scored Vertigan. Martin had nearly the same play hitting another sac fly to right field. Bringing in two more runs was Christian Correa who hit a homerun, making the score 9-2 Milwaukee.

"I was trying to get a pitch over the plate and luckily I was able to hit it through the wind and it got up and out," said Correa, "my moms still in town so she was able to see it."

The Milkmen had two baserunners reach in the bottom of the fifth after Tony Rosselli singled and Sierra walked but De Leon retired 3 Milwaukee batters in order to keep the score at 9-2.

Milkmen starter Ryan Zimmerman came out after pitching 6 strong innings and striking out 8. Karch Kowalczyk relieved Zimmerman and cruised through the 7th with no problems. Ryan Boyer did likewise in the 8th.

Milwaukee reached double digits on the scoreboard in the 8th inning when Trowbridge singled to start the inning and scurried to third on a double from Walker II.

"We're feeling great, a win's a win so we'll take both of them but it's nice to get some runs. We did a great job all around," Walker said.

Trowbridge came across to score on a wild pitch from De Leon. Trey Martin chalked up his 3rd RBI of the game with a groundout to third, scoring Walker.

The newest Milkmen pitcher Robbie Gordon polished off a scoreless 9th inning as Milwaukee destroyed Gary 11-2 and took a 5-3 lead in the series between the two teams this year.

The Milkmen and Railcats finalize their series with a Sunday matinee, first pitch is at 1:00 PM.

