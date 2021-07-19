Milkmen Bust out Brooms Sweeping RailCats

Franklin, WI - The Milwaukee Milkmen debuted their black and gold champions jerseys on Sunday and it only seemed fitting after the team had won 8 of their last 10 games, not including a win against Chicago to complete a postponed game. The Milkmen looked to continue their winning ways by sweeping the Gary Southshore Railcats.

The Railcats were the first to put a number on the scoreboard after a wild pitch from Milwaukee's starter Misael Siverio scored Michael Woodworth from 3rd. Gary had loaded the bases with one out but Woodworth would be the only Railcat to cross the plate in the first inning.

Milwaukee had an answer in the bottom of the second as Adam Brett Walker II hit a two-run home run that was a few days overdue, making it 2-1 Milkmen. Walker's league-leading 23rd blast of the season scored Logan Trowbridge singled on a ball that deflected off Gary's hurler Cas Silber.

Siverio escaped from more trouble in the top of the second after Gary loaded the bases with one out yet again when the defensive standout Trowbridge turned a tough double play to keep the Franklin Nine ahead.

David Washington gave the Milkmen another run in the third when he singled home Trowbridge, who began the inning with a walk. Milwaukee would only make matters worse for the Railcats from there, as Trey Martin singled home Walker II and Christian Correa hit the Milkmen's 4th single in a row, scoring Washington. Anibal Sierra struck out for the second out but a wild pitch from Silber on the third strike allowed Martin to score Milwaukee's 6th run. The Milkmen's 9th batter of the inning, Brett Vertigan, slapped a single up the middle and brought home 2 more runs, giving the Milkmen an 8-1 advantage after 3 innings.

"[Silber] left a lot of stuff over the middle and we took advantage of it. He's a good pitcher and he's got good stuff. I think we just took advantage of the pitches he left over the heart of the plate," Trowbridge said about their 3rd inning explosion.

"A big addition was having Washington back in the lineup, that makes our lineup way better. Luckily today everyone got going early and kept the gas on them and everything fell into place," said Correa

The Railcats struck again in the top of the seventh inning, after Ryan Cash hit a double down the left field line and Tommy McCarthy sent him in with a base hit. Thomas Walraven then sent in Mccarthy with a double of his own, making the score 8-3 Milkmen.

Despite the two runs, Siverio tossed his best game of the season, going 7 innings and striking out 6. Previously, his longest outing was 5 innings.

" We used the slider today, he's [Misael Siverio] normally a fastball, curveball, splitter. It was a really effective addition that he added today that made [the RailCats] work," said Correa.

Takoda Metoxen and Zach Hartman shut out Gary in the 8th and 9th respectively, giving the Milkmen their second straight sweep at home.

"I think we got a lot more confidence here at home and we got new jerseys so we're feeling good," Trowbridge said with a beaming smile.

The Milkmen play again Tuesday at 6:35 pm against their rival the Chicago Dogs.

