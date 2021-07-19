Beerfest, TikTok & Neon, Christmas & Kids Olympics this Week at the Birdcage

As always, it's immense fun for all ages, all week, for six Sioux Falls Canaries home games -- six Birdcage Bashes! We've had the Dad Bod Olympics and Ice Cream Olympics, and now it's time for the Kids Olympics! We've celebrated Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Seinfeld, Saturday Night Live, Space Jam, and The Big Lebowshi (and changed our name to The Dudes), and nowÂ it's time to go Back to the Future!Â Our fans have donated food to Feeding South Dakota, but now its time to contribute phones to victims of domestic and sexual abuse at The Compass Center.

And it's time to give teenagers and college kids and opportunity to start a career in the ever-growing tech field, and for them to shine -- in neon and on TikTok! Oh, and why not celebrate Christmas in July with a singing Santa, then throw a Beerfest on the same night we welcome our area Iowa Hawkeye fans! Coincidence? We think not! Is this Heaven? No. Is this Iowa? No. It's The Birdcage! Let's bash! And eat, drink, and be merry!

Tuesday, July 20 @ 6:45 - Groovy Tunes-day with The Eagles

Welcome to the Hotel South Dakota -- such a lovely place! It's going to be a heartache tonight for the Sioux City Explorers. We can go the distance because we know your love of the Birds is strong one! We're going to take it to the limit one more time with our celebration of one of the top 1970's top bands, and the 50-and-over crowd can "take it easy" with a ticket discount upon purchase at the office/window. It's alsoÂ Nacho Tuesday,Â when you get half-price nachos with the order of regular-priced nachos. So, why don't you come to your senses and join us one of these nights?

Wednesday, July 20 @ 6:45 - Career NightÂ presented by South Dakota WindTech, featuringÂ Back to the Future on an Awesome 80's Wednesday

Great Scott! Before the game, in the parking lot, a major opportunity for future leaders of all tech fields to network with representatives from four area tech colleges and 13 tech employers. When the game starts, we're going to give you 1.21 gigowatts of fun as the Birds pay homage to one of the most popular 1980's movies and play 80's music all night. The Power of Love is a curious thing, and we hope the Birds will make the Explorers weep and The Birdcage sing, withÂ $8 online tickets you can order by clicking right here!, 80-cent hot dogs (with the purchase of a regular-priced hot dog), and 8% off all pro shop merchandise!Â So are you going to make like a tree and get down here? Hello, Hello! Anybody home?! Think McFly, think!

Thursday, July 21 @ 6:45 - TikTok & Neon NightÂ for Compass Center

We combine two of the hottest trends among "kids these days" before and during the game to make for an awesome night that will help an awesome local cause! Make and send to us your own creative and funny TikTok video while wearing neon, come to the game wearing neon, and potentially enjoy your video with the fans during the game on our giant, new Daktronics video board -- on a night with $5 tickets for college students (with valid I.D.) andÂ Thirsty Thursday 2-fer tallboy drink specials!Â (Two 16 oz. domestic beers for $10 or two 16. oz craft/imports for $12).

The best part is you can help improve the lives of victims of domestic and sexual abuse by donating your used (or new) cell phones Compass Center when you come to the park. Compass Center is a non-profit organization in Sioux Falls that provides counseling and resources for women and children who are escaping the shackles of abuse -- some of whom do so with almost nothing (clothes, food, shelter, finances, phones).

We all know how powerful a weapon smart phones can be. On this night, they can be used to amuse and also fight one of the worst things that happens in our society. So get Tik-Tok-ing (and neon-ing) while the clock ticks for those who need your help! Join the Canaries' TikTok account to enjoy the hilarious videos featuring our players, and submit your 15-30 seconds of potential fame to make it even better!

Friday, July 22 @ 6:45 - Christmas in JulyÂ presented by The Salvation Army

One of our most popular events every season will be "a whole new ballgame," as Santa Claus will go from merely being at the game to becoming one our headline entertainer for the evening. He'll sing. He'll dance. He'll make you laugh. Your present will beÂ him...Â but some fans will receive an absurdly cool stocking stuffer -- one of our special game-worn, tropical floral-adorned Christmas jerseys, which the team will wear and we'll make available in a raffle. Bonus present: The best fireworks show in South Dakota immediately after the game!

Saturday, July 23 @ 5:00 - 2nd Annual Canaries BEERFEST and Hawkeye Night featuring Hawkeye ElvisÂ presented by Interstate Sales

It's a match made in Heaven: Beerfest and Iowa Hawkeye fans! We'll have a bevy of local brewers with tasting samples to get you hopping all night, starting at 5:00 -- an hour before the game starts -- including Fernson, Remedy, Severance, Lupalin, and Ben's Brewing, Obscure, and Beal Distributing. A Beerfest ticket will get you a lower-bowl seat into the game, a Canaries Beerfest mug, and 20 drink sample tickets!

Meanwhile, Hawkeye Night Night will be a glorious chance for University of Iowa fans throughout the Sioux Empire and Northwest Iowa to congregate. Elvis impersonator and Iowa fan "Hawkeye Elvis" will perform throughout the game!

Other in-game entertainment will include video clips of Hawkeye sports glory on our new, giant Daktronics video board, and the constant playing of the Iowa fight songs, including the one where fans bellow: "In Heaven there is no beer, that's why we drink it here." Except, youÂ will alreadyÂ be in Heaven -- at Canaries Beerfest!

Beerfest tickets -- game seat and mug included -- are $50 before the day of the game ($60 at walk-up on day of game) and can be ordered three ways:

Online RIGHT NOW!!Â

Stopping at our ticket office between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday thru FridayÂ Â

Calling our office at 605-336-6060

Sunday, July 25 - 1st Annual GreatLIFE Kids Olympics

In the third leg of the Canaries' four-legged Olympics Series at The Birdcage, kids take center stage with competitions in strength and endurance (push-ups and hot dog eating), speed (outfield race), marksmanship (spray paint shooting) and aquatic artistry (Slip 'n' Slide). But the real gold medal goes to our friends at GreatLIFE, who will bring their own Olympic village full of spray paint, a slip 'n' slide, inflatables, and other fun activities throughout the game on the 3rd base berm.

It's all to celebrate the pagentry of the Olympics, and the family fun lifestyle GreatLIFE prides itself. Special $10 tickets are available for all GreatLIFE members, so contact them, whether you are a member or want to become one! And, as always,Â kids are encouraged to come to The Birdcage at 1:00 to play catch in the outfieldÂ (until 1:30)Â and stay to run the bases after the game!

Your family can enjoy a savings of $50 on your Birdcage experience by purchasing theÂ Family 4-pack -- 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 drinks for only $50!

Oh, and the fourth leg of our Summer Olympics Series? Get ready for the Mommy Olympics in August! This follows the Dad Bod Olympics in June and our Ice Cream Olympics in Mid-July!Â It's been nothing but the thrill of victory and none of the agony of defeat!

Get ready for more immense fun at our Birdcage Bashes in August and September:

Wed., Aug. 11 - Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act (Noon Game!)

Thurs., Aug. 12 -Â The 1st EverÂ MR. SOUTH DAKOTA Male Beauty Pageant

Friday, Aug. 13 -Â Freaky Friday the 13th (Halloween in August!)

Sat., Aug. 14 -Â USD Coyote Night

Sunday, Aug. 15 -Â Faith & City of Sioux Falls Day

Thursday, Aug. 19 -Â WWE NIGHTÂ (WOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!)

Friday, Sept. 3 -Â Negro Leagues Appreciation & Sioux Falls African-American Heritage Night

Sat., Sept. 4 -Â Superhero Saturday!

Sunday, Sept. 5 -Â Harry Canary Bobblehead Day

Monday, Sept. 6 - Fan Appreciation Day

Â Â

