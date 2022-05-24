Tuesday's Game Between Biloxi and Montgomery Postponed

BILOXI, MS - Tonight's game between the Biloxi Shuckers and Montgomery Biscuits has been postponed in adherence to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols following positive tests among Montgomery players and coaches. The Shuckers and Biscuits will continue to practice caution and follow the guidance of health and safety experts and further updates on the rescheduling of tonight's game will be provided when available.

The Shuckers regret having to postpone tonight's game on such short notice, but the safety of our players, coaches and fans is of utmost importance for our organization and Minor League Baseball.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange them for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any remaining Shuckers' regular-season game in 2022, excluding July 3rd. All exchanges must be made at the MGM Park Box Office, located on the northeast corner of the ballpark. Box Office hours are Monday-Friday from 10 am - 5 pm on non-game days and from 10 am to the seventh inning on game days.

Biloxi is now scheduled to open their series against the Montgomery Biscuits on Wednesday night at 6:35 pm. It's Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union with additionally discounted tickets available for active and retired military personnel. It's also Bark in the Park where fans can bring their dogs when they purchase an $8 berm ticket. Additionally, it's the return of All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday with all-you-can-eat tickets available in the Left Field Terrance for $25, which includes a ticket to the Left Field Terrance and access to our all-you-can-eat area. The All-You-Can-Eat menu includes hamburgers, hot dogs, Papa John's pizza, baked beans, potato salad and watermelon.

