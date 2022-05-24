Barons and Rain Drench Lookouts in 7-2 Win

May 24, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release







The Barons began a new road series in Chattanooga tonight with a rain and run soaked Game 1 against the Lookouts.

After two scoreless innings to start the contest, the Barons opened the scoring in the top of the third with Alex Destino's fourth home run of the season. The Lookouts bounced back in the fourth with a home run from Robbie Tenerowicz, scoring two and briefly taking the lead.

Despite a strong performance from Chattanooga's starter Carson Spiers, the Barons managed to find a crack in his armor following a two out single from Lenyn Sosa, who would then score off of a Neslony double to tie the game. The Barons received another baserunner after Read pushed a full count to a walk and LHP Andy Fisher was called in to relieve Spiers.

The bottom would fall out under Fisher after hitting Craig Dedelow to load the bases and walking Ian Dawkins and Alex Destino to gift the Barons two runs. Fisher's night was quickly ended with Stevie Branche replacing him on the mound to attempt to quell the shower of scoring, but the Barons weren't done- Xavier Fernandez hit his third double of the year to score Dedelow and Dawkins.

The Barons tacked on an additional run in the sixth off a long sacrifice fly from Dedelow to stretch the lead to 7-2. The tour of the Lookouts' bullpen continued with Matt Pidich replacing Branche to close out the inning.

Starter Steven Moyers and the Barons defense held it down on the field with Moyers throwing five strikeouts and three double plays from the infield to stave off the Lookouts that did reach base. RHP Declan Cronin entered the game in the bottom of seventh but would only face two batters before the rain washed away the remaining innings and Chattanooga's hopes of a late game comeback and secured the 7-2 win for Birmingham.

The series picks up again tomorrow at AT&T Field in Chattanooga, 6:15 p.m./CT.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.