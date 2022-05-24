Delgado Hits Two-Run Double, Pearson Brings in Winning Run in Ninth to Lift M-Braves over Blue Wahoos 5-2

PENSACOLA, FL - Jacob Pearson smashed a double off the wall in right field to score the winning run, and the Mississippi Braves (19-21) scored three runs in the ninth in a 5-2 win over the Blue Wahoos (19-16) on a very windy Tuesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The M-Braves pulled off a comeback win for the fourth time in the last six games, ending Pensacola's seven-game winning streak.

The strong 15 mile per hour winds blowing into center field made it difficult for hitters on both sides. The two teams combined for 11 hits and four extra base hits.

RHP Alan Rangel went five innings for the third consecutive start. Atlanta's No. 21 prospect allowed one run off four hits and two walks with six strikeouts. The right-hander dropped his ERA to 4.83 in 31 2/3 innings this season.

The M-Braves mustered just one hit in the first six innings before finally getting some activity on the bases in the seventh.

Down 1-0, Yariel Gonzalez lined a single into left field. Drew Lugbauer walked to put two runners on. Then, CJ Alexander walked to load the bases. Riley Delgado doubled to bring in Gonzalez and Lugbauer for the M-Braves first lead of the game at 2-1.

Delgado extended his hit streak to 10 games, hitting .457 with six RBI and eight runs scored over the streak. Delgado sits at fourth in the Southern League with a .333 batting average and seventh with a .398 OBP.

Gonzalez recorded the only multi-hit game for either side by going 2-for-4.

Pensacola tied the game at 2 on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh.

In the ninth, Lugbauer and Alexander each walked to put two runners on. Pearson smacked a double to score Lugbauer and give the M-Braves a 3-2 lead. Andrew Moritz padded the lead with a two-run single to make it 5-2.

Pearson went 1-for-3 with his third double in the last two games.

RHP Justin Maese struck out two in the final inning to pick up his league-leading eighth save.

RHP Justin Yeager tossed a scoreless eighth inning for his first Double-A win. Atlanta promoted Yeager from High-A Rome on May 17.

The second game of the road series is on Wednesday at Blue Wahoos Stadium. RHP Freddy Tarnok (1-0, 4.91) makes the start for Mississippi against RHP Eury Perez (1-1, 4.50) for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm CT, with coverage starting at 6:20 pm CT on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.

