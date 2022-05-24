Lookouts Drop Series Opener to Birmingham

May 24, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







A five-run fifth inning has fuelled Birmingham to 7-2 a victory in their series opener against the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field on Tuesday night. Pitching in relief during a rain-shortened game, left-hander Andy Fisher allowed a pair of bases-loaded walks to drive in a pair of Barons runs.

Earlier in the game, Byrd Tenerowicz hit his fifth homer of the season deep over the left-field wall to account for Chattanooga's only runs of the night. All five of Tenerowicz's long balls have come in the month of May, where he is hitting .318 with eight extra-base hits and 13 runs batted in. Shortstop Matt McLain swiped his 11th base of the season, ranking third among all Southern League North division players.

On Wednesday, the Lookouts and Barons will continue their matchup as Andrew Abbot will toe the rubber for Chattanooga in his third Double-A start.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.