Biscuits and Shuckers Postponed

May 24, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







ï»¿BILOXI, Mis. - Tuesday night's game between the Biscuits and the Biloxi Shuckers has been postponed in adherence to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols following positive tests among Montgomery players and coaches.

The Biscuits and Shuckers will continue to practice caution and follow the guidance of health and safety experts, and further updates on the rescheduling of tonight's game will be provided when available.

The Biscuits are at the start of a 12-game road trip, but will return to Riverwalk Stadium for a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts beginning on Tuesday, June 7 at 6:35 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.