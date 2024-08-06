Tuesday Night Football, Daytona beats Tampa by a Touchdown

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (18-16) were outslugged by the Daytona Tortugas (18-16) Tuesday night at GMS Field, 17-10. Daytona took the lead early and never looked back, scoring nine runs over the first two innings. The Tarpons were able to hang in the game throughout the middle innings, however, it seemed as if the Tortugas had an answer every time Tampa crept back into the game. LF JoJo Jackson, PH/LF Marshall Toole and CF Brendan Jones all picked up their first professional hit in the game.

After two quick outs in the first, Daytona put up three runs with a two-out rally. Sammy Stafura started the rally with a walk. Following the free pass, Ariel Almonte singled to right field, putting runners on the corners. Almonte took off for second base, and C Josue Gonzalez bobbled the transfer allowing Stafura to score the game's first run. Connor Burns provided the big blow of the inning, sending a two-run homer off the batter's eye.

The Tortugas hit back-to-back singles putting runners on the corners to start the second frame. The lineup flipped back over and Yerlin Confidan walked to load the bases. Carlos Sanchez then cleared the bases with a double down the left field line putting Daytona up six. The Tortugas continued to pour on the runs when Stafura launched a two-run shot to right field. The scoring didn't stop there as Jack Moss singled to center field. Burns was the only runner to score as Malvin Valdez was thrown out at third before Esmith Pineda crossed the plate.

Tampa got on the board in the second when RF Willy Montero walloped a 431-foot solo homer off the scoreboard.

W. Montero ripped a 104.6 MPH single off of Sanchez's glove to start the fourth frame. Jones picked up his first professional hit with a double to put two runners in scoring position. Tampa cut into the lead with a SAC-fly off the bat of 2B Austin Green. Following the SAC-fly, 3B Hans Montero walked and then Gonzalez singled to left, plating Jones.

After a passed ball, 1B Coby Morales scored H. Montero with a groundout.

Daytona blasted back-to-back solo shots in the fifth to put the Tortugas up 11-4. The homers came courtesy of Trey Faltine and Confidan.

Jackson and DH Tyler Wilson drew free passes to open the fifth. Jackson moved up to third on a fly out and came around to score on an RBI single from Jones.

With Wilson ninety feet away from scoring, Green lifted a SAC-fly to left field, cutting Tampa's deficit to five.

Stafura walked for the second time of the night before swiping second base in the sixth. Almonte dribbled an infield single to the left side to put runners on first and third. Pineda and Valdez punched back-to-back singles into the outfield to bring in two more runs for Daytona, making the score 13-6.

Tampa loaded the bases in the sixth on three walks from Gonzalez, Morales, and SS Roderick Arias. Toole came off the bench for his first professional at-bat and pulled a two-run double down the left field line.

After the two-bagger, Wilson grounded out to bring in R. Arias and bring Tampa's deficit back to four.

Every time the Tarpons would inch closer, the Tortugas responded. In the eighth, Daytna scored four more runs to make the score 17-9.

Tampa added one run in the ninth to get into double digits on an RBI groundout from Wilson, but couldn't muster anymore as they fell to the Tortugas, 17-10.

The Tarpons will be back at it tomorrow against the Tortugas, with RHP Bryce Warrecker on the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with wacky deals coming your way for Wacky Deal Wednesday.

