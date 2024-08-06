Dunedin, Palm Beach Postponed Tuesday

August 6, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - Tuesday's scheduled Florida State League contest between the Palm Beach Cardinals and Dunedin Blue Jays has been postponed due to field conditions at TD Ballpark.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, August 7 starting at 5pm. Both contests will be seven innings.

Paid tickets for today's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2024 Dunedin home game.

