Blue Jays Clinch Series Win with 13-Run Extravaganza

August 6, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, FL - As Tropical Storm conditions roll into Florida, the Blue Jays stirred up their own storm, scoring 13 runs in the first five innings to take a 13-7 victory over Daytona on Saturday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The victory clinches a series win for the Blue Jays, improving the team's second half mark to 18-16.

The game opened in a call and response scoring pattern. Dunedin struck first, scoring on a Jean Joseph sac fly in the top of the second inning.

Daytona responded in a big way in the bottom of the second inning, tallying four runs on four hits, chasing Jays starter Nolan Perry after just an inning and a third.

Dunedin surged back in front in the top of the third inning. Five consecutive batters reached to open the inning, including a two-RBI double from Aaron Parker, and RBI singles from Manuel Beltre and Braden Barry. Later, Barry stole second, allowing Beltre to steal home, capping a five-run inning that gave the Jays a 6-4 lead.

The lead was short lived. Yondrei Rojas came within a strike of a 1-2-3 bottom of the third inning, but Esmith Pineda had other ideas, lining a solo home run to left, trimming the lead to 6-5. After a Jack Moss singe, Trey Faltine blasted a two-run homer, putting Daytona back in front 7-6.

In the fourth, the Jays tallied five more runs, boosted by RBI singles from Arjun Nimmala and Beltre and capped by a long, 400+ foot home run from Barry - his first of the season - delivering an 11-7 advantage.

In the fifth, Nimmala put the cherry on top of the Blue Jays scoring, belting a 2-run homer for his third longball of the week and 12th this season.

AAA rehabber Andrew Bash opened a strong stretch of pitching for the Jays in the bottom of the fourth, striking all five batters he faced in an inning and two thirds.

Franly Uranea took over with two outs in the fifth and stranded two runners on in both the firth and sixth innings.

Julio Ortiz finished off another near-perfect night for the Dunedin bullpen, striking out six in a three-inning save.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 6, 2024

Blue Jays Clinch Series Win with 13-Run Extravaganza - Dunedin Blue Jays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.