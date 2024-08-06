Wingrove, Draft Picks Mash Mussels to 9-7 Win in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. - Rixon Wingrove homered early and the draft picks did the rest in a 9-7 Mussels' victory over the Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Tuesday.

The Twins' 2024 draft picks combined to go 10-for-25 (.400 AVG) with three extra-base hits, a walk and 5 RBI. Five of the six who made their professional debuts notched multiple hits.

After Jupiter (55-46, 19-16) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first, Khadim Diaw singled to start the second. After a walk, Wingrove pummeled a long three-run homer out to right to tie the game 3-3. The dinger was his team-leading eighth of the season in just 44 games played.

The Hammerheads re-took the lead with a Gage Miller sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning before Fort Myers (52-46, 21-12) starter Cesar Lares began to settle down.

Trailing 4-3 in the top of the fourth, Wingrove singled before Jay Thomason moved him to second on an infield single. The next batter was Kyle DeBarge, who drilled a single up the middle to tie the game 4-4.

Still tied in the top of the fifth, Billy Amick singled before Diaw reached on an error. With runners at second and third, Amick scored on a wild pitch before Jaime Ferrer drove in Diaw with a sacrifice fly to give Fort Myers a 6-4 lead.

Garrett Forrester and Connor Caskenette responded with RBI singles in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 6-6.

The Mussels finally grabbed the lead for good in the sixth. After Thomason started the inning with a single, DeBarge smoked a triple to the fence in center to make it 7-6 Mussels. The next batter was Caden Kendle, who drilled a ground ball into left to plate DeBarge and extend the lead to 8-6. With two outs, Diaw singled up the middle to cap the inning at 9-7.

Jack Noble fanned four over 2.2 innings of scoreless relief before Xander Hamilton notched his eighth save of the season.

The Mussels will look to maintain their 1.0 game lead over Lakeland at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Charlee Soto (0-4, 5.64) makes the start for Fort Myers, opposite RHP Eliazar Dishmey (4-2, 4.11) of the Hammerheads. Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

