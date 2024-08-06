Late Rally Not Enough to Overcome Early Deficit in Threshers' Loss

LAKELAND, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (52-49, 9-26) surged late with five runs in the final four innings and a 2.0-inning gem from Luis Avila but fell 11-5 in the series opener against the Lakeland Flying Tigers (63-37, 21-14) on Tuesday night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. The Threshers look to bounce back when they return for game two on Wednesday.

A two-out three-run homer put Lakeland on top in the bottom of the first inning. The Flying Tigers added another run on an RBI single in the third to extend their lead to 4-0. They added another run in the fourth to make it 5-0. Lakeland added three more in the fifth with a solo homer and two-out double to bring their lead to 8-0.

Brady Day led off the sixth inning with a single off Lakeland reliever Gabriel Reyes. He moved to third on a Kehden Hettiger double and scored on a sacrifice fly to center from Devin Saltiban to put the Threshers on the board at 8-1. Lakeland got the run back and more in the home half, plating three more in the bottom sixth to extend their advantage to 11-1.

Carson DeMartini led off the seventh with a double off Lakeland reliever Quinn Gudaitis. He moved to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 11-2. Avery Owusu-Asiedu worked a full count and singled to lead off the eighth, moving to second on defensive indifference before Hettiger drew a walk. Saltiban reached on a fielder's choice and an error to move the runners up a base and load the bases. Starlyn Caba then grounded into a fielder's choice, beating out the double play throw to first as Owusu-Asiedu scored from third.

Eduardo Tait followed up the first run with a single, scoring Hettiger from third to cut the Lakeland lead back down to eight. DeMartini came up next and doubled off the wall in center, scoring Caba and bringing the Threshers within seven at 11-5. The Threshers got a two-out hit in the ninth but couldn't move him along as they fell 11-5 in the Lakeland opener.

Juan Amarante (0-3) allowed six runs on 11 hits with one walk and four strikeouts to take the loss. Drew Garrett allowed two runs on two hits with one walk in 0.1 innings. Alex Garbrick surrendered three runs on two hits with two walks and a strikeout in 1.0 inning of relief. Avila retired all six batters he faced in the final 2.0 innings with four strikeouts.

DeMartini and Mathison have three hits in his first two games as a pro...The double by DeMartini in the seventh was his first as a pro...Day drove in and scored the first run by a member of the Phillies 2024 Draft Class...Saltiban became the second Thresher with 40 RBIs in 2024...Owusu-Asiedu replaced Mathison in the sixth...The Threshers continue a six-game road series against the Flying Tigers on Wednesday, August 7...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM EST...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

