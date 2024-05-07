Tucker Flint Turns Routine into Early Season Success

May 7, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Back for his second season at Rocket City, Tucker Flint has evolved into one of the more consistent bats in the lineup to start the season.

Flint holds a .272 average and a team-leading 14 RBI and shined during the Trash Pandas last homestand, driving in five of those runs.

Having been through a full-season at the Double-A level heading into the offseason, Flint worked on improving his routine.

"After last season, I learned a lot on how to improve my approach at the plate," Flint said. "I tried to be more selective at the pitches I swing at and have a better plan when I'm coming up to the plate of what I want to do against that pitcher."

That routine was only improved upon after experiencing his first MLB spring training and earning the opportunity to work with big league players.

As a hitter, Flint was able to learn more about how those players prepare for a game in the batting cage.

"Their routines, seeing how focused they are," Flint said. "They're not taking a ton of swings but when they are, they're focused on what they need to accomplish for that game."

Flint was also able to take away how players prepare for each at-bat while in the outfield.

"Just learning how in tune they are with the type of pitcher you have on the mound and learning the hitters that are hitting against them," Flint said. "So you can anticipate where they are gonna hit it and different things like that."

The East Greenwich, Rhode Island native has taken what he's learned to Arizona back to Rocket City.

Flint has also benefited with the return of Trash Pandas manager Andy Schatzley as the two have continued their strong connection.

"I think we have a really good relationship now after a full season and we know what to expect from each other," Flint said. "We both hold ourselves to a high standard and expect a lot from ourselves, it's a much more comfortable feeling this year."

Schatzley credited Flint with his ability to stay on his created schedule.

"One of the more disciplined and regimented people you'd ever come across from a routine standpoint," Flint said. "That played a big role in his continued development."

Developing into one of the more consistent hitters in the Trash Pandas lineup, Flint doesn't plan on breaking rhythm anytime soon.

"Stay consistent with my work and have a good plan when I get up to the plate," Flint said. "Even defensively having a plan for where the hitter might hit the baseball."

Not having to worry about one of his corner outfield spots each night, Schatzley and the rest of the coaching staff have nothing but compliments from Flint early on.

"The consistency of production has been really stable," Schatzley said. "He's been solid defensively and been a really consistent bat, it's exactly what we'd expect for him."

As Flint continues to lay down the foundation for a successful professional career, the goal for him has always been the same.

"I've been lucky enough throughout my career to win a lot at different levels," Flint said. "My goal is to win at any level I'm playing at."

