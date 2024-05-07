Shuckers Make Roster Moves Prior to Series against Biscuits

May 7, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have that 3B Brock Wilken and C/1B Wes Clarke have been reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List prior to the Shuckers series opener against the Montgomery Biscuits. OF Carlos Rodriguez has also been placed on the 7-Day Injured List retroactive to May 6. The Shuckers' active roster now stands at 27 players.

Wilken, who was placed on the Injured List on April 12, appeared in one game on Saturday with the ACL Brewers on rehab assignment, going 1-for-3 with a double.

Clarke returns to the lineup after being placed on the Injured List on April 20, retroactive to April 19. Clarke had five hits, including three doubles, in eight games with the Shuckers prior to being placed on the injured list.

