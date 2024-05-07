Trash Pandas Bullpen Shines in 4-3 Win over Braves

May 7, 2024

MADISON, ALABAMA - The Rocket City Trash Pandas, powered by two early home runs, were able to hold strong against the Mississippi Braves with a 4-3 win to open the six-game series.

Following a 45-minute rain delay prior to the game, Mississippi wasted no time finding the scoreboard as infielder Nacho Alavrez Jr. doubled to drive in the opening run in the first inning.

Rocket City responded in the next half inning as outfielder Eric Wagaman ripped one over the leftfield wall for a two-run homer off Braves starting pitcher Drew Parrish (L, 2-3), giving the Trash Pandas a 2-1 lead.

Mississippi evened the score in the second as infielder Bryson Horne singled in the tying run for the team's third hit of the inning. The Braves took the lead later in the frame with a sacrifice fly from outfielder Justin Dean.

The Trash Pandas tied the game again in the next half inning as infielder Denzer Guzman hit a solo homer in his first AA at-bat to knot the game at three.

Rocket City grabbed the lead in the fourth as on a hit-and-run, infielder Kyren Paris scored from second off an infield single to short from outfielder Gustavo Campero.

The Trash Pandas bullpen, led by two hitless innings from Ivan Armstrong (W, 3-0) and a 1-2-3 ninth from Michael Darrell-Hicks (S, 3), held the Braves scoreless over the final seven innings to secure the series-opening win.

Rocket City will have a quick turnaround on Wednesday as it aims for two straight wins. First pitch against the Braves is slated for 11:05 a.m. for the final Education Day of the season at Toyota Field. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Victor Mederos (RCT) vs. Hurston Waldrep (MIS)

