Lookouts Walk-Off Smokies, 3-2

May 7, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







With rain minutes away, Ivan Johnson scored the winning run on a wild pitch and a throwing error to give the Lookouts the 3-2 win.

The contest was tight throughout the game, tied at one heading into the seventh inning. On a 1-1 pitch, Ezequiel Pagan hit a home run to give the Smokies the 2-1 lead.

With two outs in the eighth, Alan Cerda hammered a home run 429 feet to tie the game up at two. Both teams then traded zeros in the ninth to send the games into extra. Lookouts ace reliever Zach Maxwell started the 10th and recorded three quick outs including two strikeouts. In the bottom of the frame Johnson scored immediately, taking third on the wild pitch and scoring on the error.

In the win, Tyler Callihan was lights out, going 3-for-3 with a double and a home run. Starting pitcher Julian Aguiar also had a fine outing, striking out four batters in six innings while only allowing one run.

Tomorrow, the two teams will play a double-header with the first game at 11:15 a.m.

