Tucker Dazzles, Four Run First Enough in 4th Straight Win

September 7, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ABERDEEN, MD - The BlueClaws are finishing the season in style. They won their fourth straight game on Saturday night, 4-0 in Aberdeen behind seven scoreless innings from Braydon Tucker.

Jersey Shore scored four times in the first inning, which proved plenty. Bryson Ware doubled in two and the BlueClaws added runs on a SAC fly from Jordan Viars and groundout from Felix Reyes.

Tucker, meanwhile, threw a career long seven innings in improving to 4-2 with Jersey Shore. He gave up six hits and one walk while striking out eight IronBirds.

Charles King came on and threw two scoreless innings to close out the win.

Bryan Rincon, Hendry Mendez, Ware, and Reyes all had two hits for the BlueClaws.

Jersey Shore has won four in a row since dropping the series opening on Tuesday.

With the win, manager Greg Brodzinski (147-115) tied Shawn Williams (who went 147-131 in 2015-16) for third on the BlueClaws all time managerial wins list at 147. The BlueClaws also won their 74th game, the most they've won in four seasons as a High-A affiliate after winning 73 last year.

Estibenzon Jimenez starts the season finale on Sunday.

