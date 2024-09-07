Hopkins Spins 6.0 Scoreless Innings in 1-0 Loss

September 7, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro, North Carolina - Brody Hopkins shined on the mound, hurling 6.0 scoreless innings while striking out seven but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (39-23, 75-53) bats went quiet, dropping the penultimate game of the series, 1-0 to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (35-29, 74-55) on Saturday at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, North Carolina.

After 6.0 scoreless innings from both pitching staffs, the Grasshoppers scored the first run of the game against Hot Rods reliever Adam Boucher in the bottom of the seventh. Omar Alfonso launched a solo homer to right field, giving Greensboro a 1-0 lead.

The Hot Rods threatened in the top of the ninth inning, putting runners on the corners but failed to score, leading to a 1-0 loss to Greensboro.

Magdiel Cotto (2-1) picked up the win with 1.1 innings of relief work, allowing one hit while striking out one. Boucher (2-2) was given the loss, recording one out and surrendering one run on two hits. Landon Tomkins (1) earned the save, hurling 2.0 scoreless inning, giving up one hit and striking out one.

The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with a 1:00 PM CT first pitch at First National Bank Field. Bowling Green will send out RHP Dylan Lesko against Greensboro RHP J.P. Massey.

