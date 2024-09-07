Renegades Drop Game to Tourists, 8-4

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades set a franchise record by striking out 21 Asheville Tourists batters on Saturday night in an 8-4 loss at Heritage Financial Park. The defeat snapped an 11-game home winning streak for the Renegades.

After a one hour, 27-minute rain delay before the game, Asheville struck quickly against Baron Stuart. Anthony Huezo and Walker Janek both reached to put runners at first and second. Justin Trimble knocked in Huezo with an RBI single, and Janek scored on a single by Korey Morton. Trimble later scored on an error to make it 3-0 Asheville.

Following his struggles in the first Stuart (8-5) dominated the Tourists for the rest of his start. The right-hander struck out 12 batters for his career-high in 4.2 frames, his second 10-strikeout game of the season and the most by any Renegades pitcher this season and tied for second-most by a Hudson Valley pitcher all-time, one shy of Drew Thorpe's team record of 13 set on July 22, 2023 vs Brooklyn. Of the last 13 batters he faced, 10 of them were punch outs.

Behind Stuart, the Renegades bullpen continued the strikeout parade Matt Keating (4), Indigo Diaz (3), Kelly Austin (3), and Hueston Morrill combined for nine strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

The Renegades got on the board when Jackson Castillo led off the third with a triple and later scored on an RBI groundout by Josh Moylan.

In the fifth the Tourists extended their lead when Fernando Caldera walked before scoring on a Janek double. Oliver Carrillo singled home Janek to push the advantage to 5-1.

Owen Cobb drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the fifth and stole second. He later scored on an RBI groundout by Moylan to cut the deficit to 5-2.

The Gades chipped away again in the seventh with Moylan drawing a walk and Dylan Jasso ripped a home run off the right-field foul pole to cut the deficit to 5-4.

However, Asheville pulled away in the eighth a two-run homer by Anthony Sherwin to extend the lead to 7-4. Huezo led off the ninth with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Carrillo to make it 8-4.

The Renegades and Tourists conclude the 2024 regular season on Sunday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 1:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Josh Grosz (3-2, 2.91) will take the mound for Hudson Valley, while LHP Colby Langford (0-4, 11.48) gets the start for Asheville. For tickets and more information slide to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

