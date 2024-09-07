Grasshoppers Extends Win Streak over Hot Rods with a 1-0 Win Saturday Evening

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 1-0 on Saturday September 7. The Grasshoppers improved to 35-29 on the season while the Hot Rods fell to 39-33 as both teams tallied three hits.

Infielder Omar Alfonzo led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 1-3 with a home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Mitch Jebb and Duce Gourson.

Hits for the Hot Rods were recorded by Homer Bush Jr., Brock Jones, and Kamren James.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was lefthanded pitcher Michael Kennedy as he tallied 10 strikeouts and gave up one hit and two free bases on 5.2 innings of work. Magdiel Cotto recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 2-1 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Bowling Green was righthanded pitcher Brody Hopkins as he tallied seven strikeouts and gave up one hit and one free base on six innings of work. Adam Boucher took the loss for the Hot Rods and fell to 2-2 on the season.

