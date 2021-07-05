TT Bowens Named Low-A East League Player of the Week

SALISBURY, MD - The Delmarva Shorebirds are pleased to announce that TT Bowens has been named the Low-A East League Player of the Week for the time period of June 28-July 4.

Bowens is the third Shorebirds to garner the honor after Gunnar Henderson (May 10-16) and Jordan Westburg (May 17-23).

Bowens helped lead the Shorebirds to a series win against Lynchburg, taking five out of six and running the squad's winning streak out to eight games as well. During the week prior, Bowens played in all six Shorebirds games, going 12-for-22 (.545) with a .630 on-base percentage while slugging 1.045 for an OPS of 1.675.

Bowens collected two doubles and three homers while driving in six runs total. He walked four times while striking out only three times.

Bowens began his week on June 29 in a Delmarva 13-2 win, going 3-for-5 with a double and homer plus three RBIs, finishing a triple shy of a cycle.

The very next day on June 30, Bowens helped lead the 'Birds to a doubleheader sweep of the Lynchburg Hillcats, finishing 2-for-6 across the two games with a homer and two RBIs.

After a rainout on July 1, Bowens continued mashing on July 2, this time picking up four hits (4-for-5, 2B, HR) and scoring three times while finishing a triple shy of a cycle once again.

His lone quiet day of the week came on July 3, going 0-for-3, but he bounced back on July 4. Providing his own fireworks, Bowens had another multi-hit game, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored plus three walks.

Bowens led the Low-A East League during the week prior in batting average, slugging percentage, and OPS. He tied for the lead in hits, total bases, and homers.

An undrafted free agent out of Central Connecticut State signed in 2020, Bowens was assigned to the Shorebirds on June 25.

