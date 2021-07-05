Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: July 6-11

COLUMBIA, S.C. - This week, the Fireflies will welcome the first-place Charleston RiverDogs (36-16) Class-A Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, to Segra Park for a six-game set from Tuesday-to-Sunday.

Columbia has taken four of the 10 contests they have played against the RiverDogs, but lost three of their final four games on the road against Charleston before one contest was suspended in the second inning and a second game was postponed to close out a series from June 8-13.

Tuesday, July 6: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 7:05 pm

Wednesday, July 7: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 7:05 pm

Thursday, July 8: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 7:05 pm

Friday, July 9: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 7:05 pm

Saturday, July 10: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 6:35 pm

Sunday, July 11: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 5:05 pm

The Charleston RiverDogs have paced the Low-A East League this year, distancing themselves from the pack of 12 teams. Some of that comes from them recording a league-high .255 batting average through their first 49 games, where they've roped a league-most 90 doubles, but most would be hard pressed to side against their 3.19 ERA, which is just behind Delmarva for the lowest mark in the Low-A East. They have nine shutouts this season, which is five in front of Myrtle Beach and Delmarva for most in the League. They've also claimed both Low-A East pitchers of the month, John Doxakis, who won the award in May and Taj Bradley, who won the award in June.

MILLER LITE $2 TUESDAY: Start off the week right at Segra Park, you can buy tickets starting at $5 and then once you're in the park, hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite are all just $2. Talk about a bargain! Tuesday's game is sponsored by the South Carolina Department of Education.

TRASH THE POOP WAG-ALONG WEDNESDAY: Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesday is back! Fans with Bojangles Berm tickets can bring their dogs to the park for free. Fans must fill out waivers for their dogs at the gate and dogs must have valid rabies vaccination tags on their collars and remain on a leash at all times. Poop bags will be provided at guest services. K9 Club members will receive a Mason dog tag for their dog that will gain them entry with a waiver on file for the entire season and their dog will receive treats at the game.

WHITE CLAW WEDNESDAY: Wednesday just got more exciting at Segra Park. If you can't wait until Thirsty Thursday to take advantage of drink specials at the ballpark, then White Claw Wednesday is the night for you. Every Wednesday game at Segra Park will feature $5 White Claws available at concession stands.

BUDWEISER THIRSTY THURSDAY: You'll want to get to Segra Park right when the gates open at 6 pm each Thursday so you can start celebrating with the Fireflies. All evening long fans will be able to purchase $2 Bud Light pints at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar and throughout the park, fans can gran half-priced draft beer and fountain sodas.

GIVEAWAY FRIDAY: The first 1,000 fans through the gates of Segra Park Friday night will get a free "superhero" t-shirt. Fans will want to arrive as close to gates opening at 6 pm as possible, because these shirts will go quickly.

CAPES AND VILLAINS NIGHT: Come to Segra Park dressed as your favorite superhero or super villain! Enjoy a night of saving the world-maybe just one foul ball at a time. During the game, Carolina Game Labs will be behind the Budweiser Bowtie Bar with pinball machines and fun giveaways to check out and after the game, we'll have a fireworks display presented by Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics.

