Joe Gray Jr. Promoted to High-A Wisconsin

July 5, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions with one affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the promotion of outfielder Joe Gray Jr. from the Mudcats to High-A Wisconsin.

At the time of the promotion, Gray led Low-A East in home runs (12), RBI (53), triples (7), extra-base hits (34) and total bases (120). Gray was also second in Low-A East in slugging (.632), second in OPS (1.039), fifth in hits (55), tied for second in doubles (15), tied for fifth in walks (33) and tied for first in runs (40). Gray's 53 RBI, 34 extra-base hits and seven triples were also the most in MiLB at the time of his promotion.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 27 active players with four on the injured list.

In summary:

7/5: OF Joe Gray Jr. transferred to High-A Wisconsin.

The Carolina Mudcats are the official Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are in their 31st consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from July 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.