Nominate Frontline Workers to be 'Hero of the Inning'

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies are hosting Frontline Workers Appreciation Night sponsored by T-Mobile July 22 at Segra Park during the game against the Augusta GreenJackets.

The Fireflies are looking for eight local frontline workers to honor during the game, and are asking fans to nominate their favorite frontline worker here. Those selected as "Heroes of the Inning" will be contacted directly by a Fireflies representative.

The Fireflies are looking for any frontline worker to be recognized in-between innings. This qualifies as any essential worker who kept us safe, fed, and going during the COVID-19 Pandemic including doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, foodservice workers, municipal workers, and other essential employees. When submitting nominations, please have a photo of the honoree and a short bio available. Honorees chosen will be given two free tickets to the July 22 game.

In addition to the Heroes of the Inning, the Fireflies are introducing a "Pay it Forward" campaign where anyone can click this link and pre-purchase a ticket for a frontline worker or their family July 22. Each donation of $10 will equate to one ticket being donated to a frontline worker in the greater Midlands area.

For tickets and more information about upcoming Columbia Fireflies games, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

