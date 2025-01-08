Tshiebwe Records Seventh 20+ Rebound Game of Season in Victory over Clippers

January 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







OCEANSIDE, Calif. - The Salt Lake City Stars (2-3), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, defeated the San Diego Clippers (3-2) (Los Angeles Clippers affiliate), 91-85, Tuesday night at Frontwave Arena.

The Stars were led by Jazz two-way guard Elijah Harkless, who netted 23 points (8-of-20 FG) and grabbed nine rebounds against his former team. Two-way center Oscar Tshiebwe finished with the team's best all-around performance, tying his season-high in rebounds with 24, while tallying 19 points (8-of-12 FG), three assists, two blocks, and a career-high six steals. While earning his 16th double-double performance, Tshiebwe's 24 rebounds marked his seventh 20+ rebound game of the season.

Salt Lake City and San Diego opened the contest trading buckets, as the Clippers jumped out to an early 12-10 lead. With seven minutes left in the opening frame, the Stars rebounded with a 20-4 run, as Stars forward Dereon Seabron capped off the quarter with an and-1 bucket. Salt Lake City entered the second ahead, 30-16.

Tshiebwe anchored the Stars in the second with eight points, eight rebounds, and three steals. The 2024 G League Rookie of the Year finished the half with a double-double (14 points and 11 rebounds) as Salt Lake City took a 14-point lead into halftime, 48-34.

Salt Lake City forward Keshawn Justice opened the second half with two quick scores that gave the Stars a 19-point advantage. However, San Diego responded with a run of their own, slowly chipping away at the Stars lead and getting within as little as four points. Despite their opponents' efforts, Salt Lake City held onto their advantage, entering the final frame in front, 69-62.

In the fourth, a Clippers three would tie the game at 79-79 with just five minutes remaining in regulation. The Stars responded with an 8-0 run, before ultimately clinching victory from the free-throw line, defeating the San Diego Clippers, 91-85.

The Clippers were led by Cam Christie who scored a game-high 25 points (9-of-21 FG). The assignment guard added seven rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

The Stars return home to face the Iowa Wolves on Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Maverik Center. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. MT and be broadcast LIVE on ESPN+ and JAZZ+.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.