Reed Sheppard Drops 49 Points in Loss to Oklahoma City

January 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Edinburg, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (1-4), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, faced a 130-125 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue (2-2) on Tuesday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

To tip-off the game Oklahoma City Blue stopped a Vipers 10-0 run before hitting an 8-0 run of its own to set the score at 10-8 with less than eight minutes to go in the quarter. The remainder of the quarter was a tight race between each team which ended in a slight 29-28 lead for the Vipers.

In the second quarter, RGV took a 33-32 advantage, but the Blue responded with a 6-0 run of its own to take the upper hand with a score of 38-33 and 9:40 left. The visiting team remained on top until the Vipers tied the competition at 41-41. Oklahoma City responded by taking control of the game, but not for long as the Vipers came from behind and regained control of the game with 4:56 on the clock and a score of 48-47. The Blue then hit an 11-5 run which propelled the team over the Vipers, 58-53, with less than three minutes remaining in the quarter. Oklahoma kept control and sent the game into halftime 64-63.

Oklahoma City hit a hot 15-point streak at 10:27, in the third, which set the game at 89-70. The team continued to dominate the quarter which ended in a score of 102-92. RGV attempted to come back in the fourth quarter but fell short of a victory with a score of 130-125.

Houston Rockets assignee Reed Sheppard led all scorers with a career-high 49 points. Nate Hinton obtained a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Houston Rockets Two-Way Jack McVeigh added 14 points. Houston Rockets Two-Way N'Faly Dante finished the night with a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Oklahoma City Thunder assignee Ousmane Dieng paved the way for the Blue with 31 points followed by Javonte Cooke with 27 points and Jahmi'us Ramsey with 18 points.

A rematch between both teams is set for Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7:00 p.m. CST at Bert Ogden Arena. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Vipers windbreaker courtesy of HKC Law Firm. To purchase tickets and for more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

