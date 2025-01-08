Blasts from the Past this Weekend at Public Hall

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge are excited to open 2025 at Public Hall as they usher in the new year "looking back" at the Charge's and Public Hall's history. On Friday, January 10 at 7:00 p.m., Grateful Dead Night, presented by Nuevo will showcase the city's musical history. Then on Saturday, January 11 at 7:00 p.m. it will be Sam "Money" Merrill Bank Giveaway (first 1,500 fans) to honor Charge alum and current Cavs shooting guard, Sam Merrill. The Charge will take on the Grand Rapids Gold (Denver Nuggets) in both contests.

Friday's game will pay tribute to the iconic band that played on three separate occasions at Public Hall between 1972 and 1980. In true rock & roll fashion, ALL FANS will receive a Grateful Dead concert poster and once the final buzzer sounds, fans can stick around for an exclusive post-game concert from JiMiller Band, a local, Cleveland jam band.

Charge players will be fitted in specialty tie-dye jerseys, but fans won't be left out as they will be able to purchase replica tops and shorts in the Charge team shop. There will also be a game-worn uniform auction benefitting the Cavaliers Community Foundation.

Saturday's game will honor Merrill who was the no. 1 draft pick in the 2022 G League draft for the Charge. He played in 39 games in the 2022-23 season, averaging 10.4 points per game and shooting 44% from behind the arc, including setting a franchise record with 10 three pointers at Greensboro on February 22, 2023. Merrill got the call up on March 3, 2023, signing a 10-day contract with the Cavs, and was converted to a multi-year contract on March 14, 2023. Merrill has become a key reserve for the Cavs who are off to an incredible 31-4 start to the 2024-25 season. He is averaging 7.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists while playing 19.2 minutes per game with the NBA club.

