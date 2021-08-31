Truitst Point to Commemorate 9/11 with Day of Activities

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers, along with the High Point Police and High Point Fire Departments, will hold a full day of activities to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on New York City, The Pentagon and the crash of American Airlines Flight 11 in Shanksville, Pa., on Saturday, September 11.

"It is our duty and responsibility to remember and honor those lost on that faithful day and those lost since due to 9/11 illness," said Perry Hall, the High Point Fire Department Emergency Manager.

The day will begin at 6:30 a.m. when members of the High Point Fire Department and other first responders will take part in a 'Stair Climb' in tribute to the 343 New York City Firefighters who lost their lives at the World Trade Center in New York. The firefighters will walk the equivalent of the 110-story height of the World Trade Center and their steps also correspond with the 2,973 lives lost that day. The general public may also attend to observe or participate.

At 11 a.m., the "Heroes Run 5K" will begin on Gatewood Avenue, concluding at home plate inside Truist Point. Prizes will be given to the top three finishers and each participant will get ticket vouchers to a future Rockers home game.

Registration for the "Heroes Run 5K" is open now at www.highpointrockers.com/5k. Registration on the day of the event will begin at 10 a.m. A portion of each registration will be evenly donated to the North Carolina Firefighters Foundation as well as Angels in Blue.

In the afternoon, a charity softball game between the High Point Police Department and the High Point Fire Department will be held inside Truist Point. A charity game between the two departments last fall raised $4,000. The game will begin at 3:30 p.m. with the gates opening at 3:00.

At 5 o'clock, the first responders will take part in a home run derby along with special guest hitters from the High Point Rockers.

Outside the ballpark at 4:15, the Rock the Point Concert Series continues with Carolina Ignition. The country/rock/Southern rock band based in Eden, N.C. will perform along Gatewood Avenue adjacent to Truist Point until 6:15 p.m.

At 7:05 p.m., the Rockers will take on the West Virginia Power on "First Responders Appreciation Night." The Rockers will wear custom jerseys that night that will be auctioned with the proceeds benefiting the North Carolina Fire Fighters Association and Angels in Blue. Fans can purchase tickets to the softball game and the Rockers game through a special link. The two charities will receive $4 from each ticket sold online.

Following the game, Rockers pitcher and country music star Bryce Hensley will hold a benefit concert along with local Country music band Sugarfoot. Those who have a ticket to the Rockers game that evening can stay for the post-game concert as well. The concert will benefit local first responders.

