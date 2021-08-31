Barnstormers Rally Past Crabs

Tuesday night's series opener at Southern Maryland could not have begun in a worse manner for the Lancaster Barnstormers.

The club left the bases loaded in the top of the first, then gave up five runs over the first two frames.

However, as the saying goes, "All's well that ends well."

Lancaster rallied for eight runs, five of them unearned to cruise past the Blue Crabs, 8-5, to jump back into a tie for first in the North.

The Barnstormers began their comeback in the top of the fifth. Kelly Dugan extended his hitting streak to 15 with a leadoff single, and Trayvon Robinson banged a single to center. LeDarious Clark's ground ball eluded third baseman Josh McAdams to his left, allowing Dugan to score the first Lancaster run. Anderson De La Rosa's deep fly to left center moved the runners, and Jake Hoover put a second run across with a ground ball to third.

Lancaster was forced to rebuild in the second. Caleb Gindl chased Mahoney with a leadoff single, and Alejandro De Aza picked up a one-out hit off reliever Dalton Geekie (1-1). Dugan reached on catcher's interference on a 3-2 pitch to load the bases. Geekie struck out pinch hitter Devon Torrence for the second out, but Clark managed to drop a shallow fly ball along the right field line for a two-run double to cut the lead to 5-4. De La Rosa hit a one-hopper to third, but McAdams fired over the head of Alex Crosby, allowing two more runs to score.

Two earned runs scored in the top of the ninth, one on a single by De La Rosa, the other on a force play ground ball by Hoover.

All five Southern Maryland runs scored off starter Zach Smith, who threw the first five innings. McAdams singled home a pair in the bottom of the first inning. Rubi Silva tacked on a three-run homer in the second.

Brent Teller (3-0) pitched the sixth to earn the win. Ryan Eades made his debut in the seventh and threw a shutout frame. Gabriel Moya picked up his 12th hold in the eighth, and Scott Shuman survived a one-out double in the ninth for his 15th save.

The Barnstormers are scheduled to send lefty Augie Sylk (3-4) to the hill on Wednesday night against southpaw Masiel Siverio (1-1, 1-4). Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel at 6:30, if weather allows for the game.

NOTES: Moya's streak of consecutive batters retired ended at 18 when he hit Matt Hibbert with a pitch two outs into the eighth...Dugan is now five shy of the franchise record hitting streak...Robinson had his first multi-hit game since August 5...Clark has 44 RBI on 157 at bats.

