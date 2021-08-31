High Point Rockers Battle for First Place this Week with Gastonia

The High Point Rockers will battle for first place in the Atlantic League's South Division with three home games against second place Gastonia this week. The Rockers will be home at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night at Truist Point.

High Point enters the series with a one game lead over second place Gastonia for first place in the second half of the season. The Rockers are 14-9 while Gastonia is 13-10. High Point, with 45 overall wins on the season, has tied Long Island for the most wins this year in the Atlantic League.

