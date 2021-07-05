Truist Point to Host NC Fusion Soccer on Wednesday, July 7

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Truist Point will be the host of a soccer match featuring the NC Fusion against West Virginia United on Wednesday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Truist Point.

NC Fusion currently is in first place in the USL League 2 South Atlantic Division standings with a record of 9-2-1 and 28 points. West Virginia United is tied for second at 8-2-2 and 26 points. Wednesday's match winner will be in first place in the South Atlantic Division.

This will mark NC Fusion's final match of the season at Truist Point.

Tickets for the soccer matches are available at www.HighPointRockers.com or by calling (336) 888-1000.

