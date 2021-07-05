Ducks Blanked by Blue Crabs in Series Finale

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 1-0 on Monday night in the final game of a four-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Southern Maryland struck for the game's only run in the top of the fifth inning when Will Decker tripled and then came home on a sacrifice fly to right field off the bat of Michael Baca.

Ducks starter Anderson DeLeon did not factor into the decision, pitching four scoreless innings, giving up two hits and two walks while striking out three. Blue Crabs starter Brandon Barker (2-3) earned the win, tossing six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out four. Francisco Gracesqui (1-1) took the loss, conceding a run on two hits and a walk over three innings with two strikeouts.

Hector Sanchez led the Flock offensively with two hits.

The Ducks continue their homestand on Tuesday night when they open a three-game series against the High Point Rockers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders. It's a Triple Play Tuesday! If the Ducks turn a triple play in the game, one lucky fan will win $25,000. Simply sign up prior to first pitch at the Ticket Kiosk on the main concourse to be eligible. Right-hander Joe Iorio (2-0, 3.00) gets the start for the Ducks against Rockers lefty Bryce Hensley (2-2, 5.86).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, are available by calling (631) 940-TIXX or. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as the Ducks official Facebook and YouTube accounts.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

