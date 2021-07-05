Pitching Holds, Barnstormers Gain Split

Dominic DiSabatino continues to improve.

For the third straight appearance, the right-hander from Delaware covered six innings and picked up a win as he pitched the Lancaster Barnstormers to a 4-2 victory over the York Revolution in the finale of a four-game series at People's Bank Park.

DiSabatino (4-3) allowed nine hits, eight of which were singles. He walked three and struck out three. His pitch count was limited to 95, 63 of which were strikes. It was his second quality start of the campaign.

The win earned Lancaster a split of the four-game series and moved the Barnstormers back to within two games of Southern Maryland in the Northern Division.

Darian Sandford and Yan Sanchez singled around a wild pitch to produce York's first run on the first two batters of the night. The Revs did not score again until the bottom of the fifth when Sanchez scored on a foul sacrifice fly by Carlos Castro.

Lancaster scored all four of its runs in the top of the sixth, taking advantage of one physical and one mental error. Caleb Gindl reached on the physical, getting on board as second baseman Jack Kenley bobbled a grounder to the backhanded side. Blake Allemand doubled off the left field wall to put the tying runs on base. Austin Nicely (3-3) retired Blake Gailen on a pop up but then made a mental blunder on the next play. Trayvon Robinson dribbled a grounder on the right side, scoring Gindl, but Nicely left first uncovering allowing Robinson to beat out a single. Alejandro De Aza's grounder to second tied the game, and the Barnstormers went ahead on LeDarious Clark's double to left center.

Anderson De La Rosa greeted reliever Eduardo Rivera with a single to right to produce an insurance run.

Beyond DiSabatino, the Barnstormers bullpen held the fort. Garrett Granitz worked a scoreless seventh inning, allowing only a two-out infield single. Jordan McCrum retired the side in order in the eighth to set up Scott Shuman in the ninth.

The Lancaster closer missed with his first seven pitches, walking catcher Lenin Rodriguez and falling behind Sandford, 3-0. After two called strikes, Sandford fouled off four straight before lining a single to left center.

Shuman, normally a strikeout pitcher, induced Sanchez to ground into a 6-4-3 double play. Pinch hitter Andrew Dundon popped to third to close out the night with Shuman earning his seventh save.

Lancaster will host the South Division leading Lexington Legends on Tuesday at 6:30 to begin a 15-game homestand. Right-hander Cody Boydstun (0-0) is slated to get the start for Lancaster. The game will be on the Barnstormers YouTube Channel and Blue Ridge 11.

NOTES: Gindl extended his run scoring streak to 14 games...Robinson has 15 RBI in his last nine games...The game was the lowest scoring nine-inning contest involving the Barnstormers this season...DiSabatino has thrown the only three games where the starter has gotten an out in the sixth inning since June 23...Granitz threw four innings in the series...Lancaster leads the 2021 War of the Roses, six games to four.

