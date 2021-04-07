Truist Point to Host HYPE's Eggapalooza Saturday

April 7, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Truist Point will host HYPE's Eggapalooza on Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Truist Point.

The egg hunt is being held in conjunction with the High Point Rockers and the City of High Point.

The event is free and open to children under the age of 12. Pre-registration is required and limited space is available.

For more information, and to register, visit www.highpointrockers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.