Truist Point to Host HYPE's Eggapalooza Saturday
April 7, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release
HIGH POINT, N.C. - Truist Point will host HYPE's Eggapalooza on Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Truist Point.
The egg hunt is being held in conjunction with the High Point Rockers and the City of High Point.
The event is free and open to children under the age of 12. Pre-registration is required and limited space is available.
For more information, and to register, visit www.highpointrockers.com.
