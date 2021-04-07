Lexington Legends to Collaborate with University of Kentucky Event Planning Students to Host a 'Shop Local with the Legends' Vendor Fair, April 24

Lexington, KY - The University of Kentucky's Department of Integrated Strategic Communication Event Planning students, in partnership with the Lexington Legends professional baseball organization, are planning an in-person vendor fair, while respecting CDC pandemic measurements, Saturday, April 24 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 207 Legends Lane.

The event, to be held rain or shine, is expected to attract people from across Lexington, Fayette and surrounding counties while giving nearly 25 local businesses an excellent opportunity to showcase their products and/or services. The Lexington Legends want to provide small businesses in the area a chance to reach the local community through an in-person event (while observing CDC protocols) following a most trying several months.

"I have been so impressed by the hard work and determination of the students from UK's Department of Integrated Strategic Communication" said Kara Shepherd, Chief Brand Officer for the Lexington Legends. "I am confident our event will be a success with these bright young minds leading the charge!" Along with featuring several local businesses, the event will feature unique items for sale, food and activities for families of all ages. Vendors will set up their booths around the concourse for guests to come shop and enjoy a day at the ballpark while maintaining social distance. Lexington Legends Big L and the UK Wildcat will also be on hand to welcome guests.

"We are really excited about teaming up with the Event Planning class in the Department of Integrated Strategic Communication at UK! This is the definition of a mutually beneficial partnership," said Andy Shea, president and CEO of the Lexington Legends. "Great real-world experience for the students and a very great event for the Legends!"

"Shop Local with the Legends" is free and open to the public. Guests are reminded to adhere to CDC safety guidelines related to COVID-19 while on-site, including wearing a mask and physically distancing.

