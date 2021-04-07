Rockers Name Joe Geck as Team Trainer

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Joe Geck, a veteran athletic trainer with 30 years of experience in pro baseball, will serve as the sports medicine professional for the High Point Rockers in 2021.

Geck, who resides in Hickory, N.C. year-round, spent 28 years in the Chicago White Sox organization, serving as the head athletic trainer at Charlotte, Birmingham, Winston-Salem, Kannapolis, Hickory and in the Gulf Coast League. He began is professional career with the Kansas City Royals in the Rookie level Gulf Coast League in 1990.

Geck is a graduate of the University of South Florida and holds membership in the National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA), the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS) and is licensed as an athletic trainer in North Carolina.

"This will be a good opportunity and I'm looking forward to working with (manager) Jamie Keefe and the front office in High Point," said Geck. "My goal is to help the team and help the players and do what I can to get the guys to be the most productive they can be. Guys can't help the team if they can't stay on the field. It's pretty much trying to keep everybody available."

Truist Point will continue to be a premier facility and Geck looks forward to working in the sports medicine area.

"It's a very nice facility," said Geck. "It is a really nice training room. The facilities are brand new. It's hard to beat."

Geck has been a part of numerous teams that qualified for the playoffs during his career and was the trainer for the AA Birmingham Barons in the White Sox organization when they won the Southern League title in 2002.

The Rockers will begin their second season of play on Friday, May 28 when they visit the York Revolution. The home opener at Truist Point is slated for Tuesday, June 1 vs. the Lexington Legends, one of the two new teams to join the Atlantic League in 2021. High Point's schedule includes 120 games with 60 contests slated for Truist Point.

