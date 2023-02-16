Truist Point, Big South Extend Baseball Championship Contract Through 2025

February 16, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. (www.BigSouthSports.com) - As the 2023 college baseball season begins tomorrow, the Big South Conference has formally announced a three-year extension with the High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation to host the annual Big South Baseball Championship at the High Point Rockers' home ballpark of Truist Point in High Point, N.C., through the 2025 season. The stadium hosted the event for the first time in 2022, which was won by 2023 Big South preseason favorite Campbell.

"We value our relationship with the Big South and look forward to hosting the Baseball Championship for the next three seasons," said Rockers president Pete Fisch. "The community embraced the Big South Baseball Championship in 2022 and will continue to do so in the years to come."

"Truist Point proved to be an outstanding venue for the Big South Conference Baseball Championships last year," added Big South Commissioner Kyle Kallander. "It was a wonderful experience for our student-athletes and fans. We are excited to build upon last year's success by crowning the next three Big South Baseball Champions at Truist Point."

The 2023 Championship will be a four-team, double-elimination tournament from May 25-27, with ESPNU scheduled to televise the Championship game on May 27 at 12:00pm. Ticket pricing and seating availability will be announced soon.

The Big South has a neutral site location for its Baseball Championship within the league's footprint of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia for the seventh time in the past eight years. The $36 million facility opened in 2019 as the home of the new High Point Rockers baseball team of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The ballpark has a seating capacity of 4,500 and includes suites and loge boxes, plus a feast of food & beverage options, playgrounds for kids, along with a unique brew pub at The High Pint. Truist Point also features the High Point University Vintage Seat Section -- seats from legendary ballparks such as Yankee Stadium, Fenway Park, Rosenblatt Stadium, Fulton County Stadium, The Metrodome, Wrigley Field, Dodger Stadium, Candlestick Park, Veterans Stadium, Camden Yards, Shea Stadium, Tiger Stadium and Durham Athletic Park.

The Big South Baseball Championship has been hosted at a neutral ballpark every year since 2016, with the exception of 2018, and the three-year extension will make Truist Point the longest-successive neutral host in tournament history.

Big South baseball enjoyed another successful 2022 campaign, as league champion Campbell won a game in the NCAA Regionals for the third consecutive time. Five Big South student-athletes received All-America honors last season, while a conference-record-tying six Big South programs earned ABCA Team Academic Excellence Awards. The Big South also had three players selected in the MLB Draft -- including two in the First Round for the first time (Campbell's Zach Neto and Thomas Harrington). The Big South's baseball history includes the 2016 NCAA College World Series National Champion, and five former players in the Major Leagues in 2022 -- headlined by Cedric Mullins (Campbell) of the Baltimore Orioles.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.