Seven-Year MLB Veteran Al Alburquerque Joins Flock

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Al Alburquerque. The seven-year MLB veteran begins his first season with the Ducks and 15th in professional baseball.

"I look forward to joining the Long Island Ducks this season at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, becoming part of the Central Islip community and getting to know the fans," said Alburquerque. "My goal for this season is the same as the team goal: to bring home the fifth Atlantic League championship for our fans and my teammates."

Alburquerque pitched for four teams in the Major Leagues, including five seasons with the Detroit Tigers (2011-15) and one each with the Los Angeles Angels (2016), Kansas City Royals (2017) and Chicago White Sox (2017). He appeared in 264 games, compiling a 17-8 record with a 3.16 ERA, one save and 291 strikeouts to 135 walks over 245 innings. The Dominican Republic native made his MLB debut on April 15, 2011, at Oakland, striking out the first batter he faced (Mark Ellis) and pitching two scoreless innings of relief. He was named the Tigers Rookie of the Year in 2011 after going 6-1 with a 1.87 ERA in 41 games.

The 36-year-old also pitched in 14 postseason games with the Tigers, going 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts. He helped Detroit reach the World Series in 2012 and reach the American League Championship Series in 2011 and 2013. The righty spent the 2021 season with Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican League, accruing a 2.78 ERA, one save, 26 strikeouts and just five walks over 22.2 innings in 24 games. He also pitched with Monclova in 2019, going 1-1 with a 3.27 ERA, four saves and 38 strikeouts over 52 appearances (52.1 innings). Alburquerque was originally signed by the Chicago Cubs as an amateur free agent in 2006.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

