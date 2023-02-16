MEC Baseball Tournament Moves to GoMart Ballpark

February 16, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







CHARLESTON, WV - The Mountain East Conference announced today an agreement with the City of Charleston, the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Charleston Dirty Birds that will bring the MEC Baseball Championship to GoMart Ballpark beginning in 2023. The agreement extends through 2027.

The 2023 MEC Baseball Championship will be held May 10-14.

"The City of Charleston, its CVB, and the Dirty Birds have been terrific partners throughout the bid process and we look forward to collaborating with them as we bring this championship experience to an entirely new level," stated Commissioner Reid Amos.

"The brand-new turf surface, state-of-the-art video board, extensive chair back stadium seating for fans along with sponsor entertainment opportunities, including suites at GoMart Ballpark all contribute to our ability to make this a first-class experience for all involved; most importantly, for our student-athletes. We are excited to know that we will be concluding our championship season here every year for at least the next five years."

The installation of the new artificial turf surface was a key element in Charleston's bid to host the event.

"Charleston's $8M investment in turfing fields has provided our young people with fields on which to play and train, and allowed us to be competitive in attracting tournaments which will drive economic development. Today's announcement speaks to the dynamic partnership between the Charleston CVB and the Charleston Dirty Birds, combined with strong support from the University of Charleston and West Virginia State University," said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. "We are thrilled to host the MEC Baseball Tournament here in Charleston and look forward to welcoming athletes and their families to the Capital City."

"When Mayor Goodwin approved this new turf for GoMart Ballpark, we promised we would work to bring more special events to this facility, and as a direct result, attract more visitors to Charleston and more economic benefit for our community," said Dirty Birds owner and CEO Andy Shea. "Opening Week for our team will be epic this year as the Dirty Birds' Opening Night will be Tuesday, May 9 followed by five days of tripleheaders combining Dirty Birds games with the best of the MEC from Wednesday through Sunday."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.