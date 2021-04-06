True North Youth Foundation Launches Chase the Ace Draws

WINNIPEG - Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose fans have loyally supported the True North Youth Foundation (TNYF) through the purchase of 50/50 tickets at games over the seasons and now there is another exciting way to support the TNYF - and win - through the foundation's Chase the Ace draws, beginning today.

To play, fans can purchase tickets for the Chase the Ace weekly draws at WinnipegJets.com/ChasetheAce. The game will be played the same as traditional Chase the Ace draws with fans selecting from a set of virtual numbered hockey jerseys, each containing a playing card from a standard 52-card deck (excluding jokers). The goal is to find the ace of spades hidden beneath one of the jerseys. At the end of each week, the TNYF will draw a winning ticket for the weekly prize. On top of winning the weekly prize, that week's winner will have their selected jersey number flipped - if the ace of spades is hidden beneath their jersey, the winner will also receive the accumulator prize. The accumulator prize will continue to grow throughout the weeks until the ace is caught, with the amount of available jersey numbers to choose from declining throughout the weeks as jersey numbers are flipped. Once the ace is caught, the draws will conclude.

Ticket purchasing for Chase the Ace draws starts on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. CT each week and closes on Mondays at 9 p.m. CT. The weekly draws will take place on Mondays at 9:15 p.m. CT, with the results posted at WinnipegJets.com/ChasetheAce immediately following. The first week of draws opens today, Tuesday April 6, and closes on Monday, April 12.

Fans can purchase tickets each week, with tickets being eligible only for that week and not carrying over to subsequent weeks. A new ticket must be purchased to be eligible for the current week's draw and to have a chance to win the accumulator prize.

The following purchase options are available for Chase the Ace tickets:

1 ticket for $5

10 tickets for $10

60 tickets for $20

200 tickets for $50

Ticket purchasers must be 18 years of age or older and must be located in the province of Manitoba when purchasing tickets online.

Each weekly prize will be worth 20 percent of that week's ticket sales, with a minimum guaranteed prize of $2,600 for the first five weeks if the ace is not caught during that period. The accumulator prize will be worth 30 percent of all ticket sales with a minimum guaranteed prize of $26,000. The remaining 50 percent of ticket sale revenue will support the TNYF and its three core programs - the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy (WJHA), Project 11, and Camp Manitou - with 20 percent of net funds raised for the TNYF being donated to other local charities including The Movement Centre of Manitoba, Open Access Resource Centre, Agape Table, Manitoba Hockey Hall of Fame scholarships & community awards, and Camp Quality.

The pandemic has created change for many aspects of TNYF programming, from their ability to interact in-person with Manitoba's youth to the way they raise funds to be able to continue their integral work in the community. Though there have been many challenges during the pandemic, the TNYF has persevered and adapted to continue supporting youth - physically, mentally and academically. The WJHA has used videocalls to connect with students through tutoring and online workout sessions, Project 11 has continued training more teachers to offer the mental health program in classrooms across the province in both English and French, and Camp Manitou is again adapting summer programming to ensure a fun and safe summer camp experience aligned with provincial guidelines.

Lottery license: LGCA-3027-RF-35567

