Silver Knights Shine in First OT Game, Shootout in Franchise History

April 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Jose Barracuda, 2-1, Tuesday night in their first shootout win in franchise history. It was also the first time the organization saw a game go to overtime.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Despite both teams getting their fair share of chances, neither the Silver Knights nor the Barracuda were able to find the back of the net during the first period. San Jose broke the ice nearly nine minutes into the second with a goal from Jake McGrew. With just 2:15 in the final period the Silver Knights drew a power play and Ryan Murphy notched HSK's first of the game to tie it. Regulation drew to a close and the game headed to overtime, a first for the Silver Knights. Neither team made noise during the three-on-three, sending the game to the shootout. Successful shot attempts from Jack Dugan, Dylan Sikura and Pavel Dorofeyev sealed the deal for the HSK.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights face off against the San Jose Barracuda once again tomorrow night at 6 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.

