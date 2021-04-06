IceHogs Unveil Premiere Auction, Raffle, and Sale for Autism Awareness Month Supporting the Autism Program of Easterseals

April 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release









Rockford IceHogs in their Autism Awareness jerseys

(Rockford IceHogs) Rockford IceHogs in their Autism Awareness jerseys(Rockford IceHogs)

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Looking to add to your Rockford IceHogs collection, go on a shopping spree, or add to your home decor while supporting a great cause in the Stateline community? The IceHogs unveiled today all of the prizes, auctions, and raffles in support of Autism Awareness Month presented by Lawncare By Walter, Inc. and The Autism Program of Easterseals.

The month-long initiative also sponsored by Hyundai on Perryville and Bucciferro Family McDonald's. To pay tribute to Autism Awareness, the IceHogs will showcase special puzzle-piece logos on the ice at BMO Harris Bank Center for the remainder of the 2021 season and host special raffles and auctions through the team's DASH platform.

The team's raffle and auction starts on Wednesday, Apr. 7 and runs through Saturday, Apr. 17. The raffle is limited to only 100 tickets for $100 each and features a grand prize of four tickets to a Chicago Cubs game, passes to the Cubs' all-inclusive Catalina Club and an IceHogs Autism Awareness LEGO Night jersey! All fans who enter the raffle will receive an IceHogs prize pack featuring an IceHogs Autographed Mystery Puck signed by a member of the 2020-21 team as well as other items.

The fan-favorite IceHogs Autographed Mystery Pucks return for $25 and feature autographs from Chicago Blackhawks stars Patrick Kane, Brent Seabrook, Alex DeBrincat, Kevin Lankinen and more! Pucks are from the 2018-19 season.

Fans will also have an opportunity to bid, purchase or join the raffle on several unique auction items including:

- IceHogs Raffle with Chicago Cubs Grand Prize (only 100 tickets available)

- IceHogs Autographed Mystery Pucks

- IceHogs Autism Awareness Night and LEGO Night T-Shirts (Medium-XX Large)

- IceHogs Autism Awareness Night and LEGO Night Replica Jersey (Size 54 - L/XL)

- Autographed game-worn Kevin Lankinen All-Star jersey from the 2020 AHL All-Star Game

- Defenseman Chad Krys custom gift basket featuring some of Chad's favorite items, an autographed game-worn jersey, autographed stick and autographed puck

- Autographed game-worn gray alternate Dennis Gilbert jersey

- Evan Barratt autographed goal puck and autographed stick

- 2020 Authentic IceHogs Autism Jersey

- 2019 Authentic IceHogs Autism Jersey

- Original IceHogs UHL road jersey worn by former IceHogs defenseman Joe Statkus

- Autographed Kirby Dach puck

- Autographed Kendall Coyne puck

- Autographed Brandon Bollig puck

- IceHogs bobblehead collection

- Shop Local Gift Card Set (valued at $250)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.