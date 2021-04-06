Reign Sign Forward Adam Johnson to a One-Year Contract

EL SEGUNDO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have signed forward Adam Johnson to a one-year contract.

Johnson, 26, was undrafted out of the University of Minnesota-Duluth, but signed as a free agent with the Pittsburgh Penguins The Grand Rapids, Minn. native has appeared in 13 NHL games totaling four points (1-3=4) and a plus-1 rating over parts of two season with the Penguins.

Most recently, the 6-0, 174-pound centerman appeared in 21 games this season with the Malmo Redhawks (SHL) where he totaled 12 points (7-5=12). He has also played in 185 games at the AHL level where he recorded 108 points (39-69=108) with the Wilkes-Barre-Scranton Penguins over three seasons.

