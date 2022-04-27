Triple-H Hurlers Spin Shutout for Shuckers

April 27, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - Three pitchers for the Biloxi Shuckers (10-7) combined to shutout the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (7-10) 2-0 on Wednesday night at MGM Park.

For a third consecutive game, the Shuckers scored in the first inning. Garrett Mitchell singled through the right side with two outs, extending his on-base streak to 11 games, bringing up Joey Wiemer. The right fielder fell behind 0-2 against RHP Cody Mincey (L, 0-1) before uncorking a two-run homer to left, his third of the season, to put the Shuckers up 2-0. With two RBI on the homer, Wiemer now has 15 RBI for the season, tied for the Southern League lead.

The homer was all the offense the Shuckers' pitching staff needed on the evening. RHP Tyler Herb (W, 2-1) began the night by retiring the first six batters he faced, including striking out the side in the second. He allowed his first hit of the night on a lead-off single in the third but responded by sitting down the next six batters in order.

In the fifth, Troy Johnston led off with a single but was cancelled out three pitches later when Griffin Conine hit into a double play. After a single by Luis Aviles Jr., Herb settled back into a groove and retired the final four batters, including his eighth strikeout of the night to finish off six scoreless frames.

RHP J.T. Hintzen (H,1) came on in the seventh and struck out two in a 1-2-3 frame. Conine led off the top of the eighth with a double but Hintzen countered with back-to-back strikeouts to record the first two outs in the inning. Hayden Cantrelle reached on a fielding error to men on the edges, but Hintzen induced a groundout from Victor Victor Mesa for the last out, stranding the tying run on first base.

In the top of the ninth, RHP Robbie Hitt (S,1) made quick work of Pensacola, needing just six pitches to record all three outs, including a strikeout, in a 1-2-3 ninth. All told, the Shuckers' staff surrendered just four hits and did not walk a batter while striking out 13 Wahoos' hitters.

With their series even at a game apiece, the Shuckers continue their series with the Wahoos on Thursday night. RHP Victor Castaneda (0-1, 2.40) gets the start for the Shuckers while LHP Will Stewart (0-0, 4.91) is set to go for the Wahoos for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 or online here. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.