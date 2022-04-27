Lookouts Even Series with 6-2 Win

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts evened the series with the Tennessee Smokies with a, 6-2, win on Wednesday night at AT&T Field.

The Smokies got on the board early hitting back-to-back home runs from Levi Morel and Nelson Velazquez.

Chattanooga (10-7) cut the lead in half as Matt McLain hit a one-out triple and came around to score on a wild pitch.

The Lookouts then took the lead in the bottom of the sixth with a Chuckie Robinson two-run double.

Chattanooga added some insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth with the help of a Smokies fielding error to take the four-run advantage heading into the ninth.

Randy Karcher came in and retired the final three batters he faced after a leadoff single.

Sam McWilliams got the start on the mound for the Lookouts going five innings allowing two runs on six hits with a pair of walks and five strikeouts. Andy Fisher (2-0) picked up his second win of the year pitching the sixth allowing a pair of hits and a walk. Michael Byrne picked up his first AA hold of the season going the next two innings striking out all six batters he faced.

Brandon Leibrandt (1-1) was given the loss for Tennessee (9-7) pitching two innings in relief allowing two runs on four hits, a pair of walks, and three strikeouts.

Andy Weber paced the Smokie offense with a 2-for-3 day and a double.

Quincy McAfee led the charge for the Lookouts as the only Chattanooga player with multiple hits going 2-for-5 with a double in the contest.

The two teams will be back in action tomorrow beginning at 7:15 p.m.

