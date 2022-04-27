M-Braves Hit Four Homers in Back-And-Forth 10-9 Loss to Biscuits

April 27, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - The Mississippi Braves (5-12) smashed four home runs, but the Montgomery Biscuits (8-8) rallied from behind twice to win 10-9 on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Michael Harris II extended his on-base streak to 17 games, Drew Lugbauer tied the league leaders with his sixth home run and Luke Waddell delivered three RBI in his third multi-hit performance in the last four games.

The M-Braves bats exploded from the start. Harris II sent a ringing 111.0 mile per hour exit velocity double off the right field wall to lead off the game. Waddell immediately scored Harris II with a double down the third base line. Waddell then scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

Up 2-1 in the second, Jacob Pearson led off the inning with a double. Harris II brought in Pearson with an RBI groundout, and Waddell smoked a ball up the middle to score Logan Brown and Riley Delgado to extend the lead to 5-1.

Waddell went 2-for-5 with a double and 3 RBI. He is now hitting .259 with 8 RBI.

Harris II skied a solo home run to right in the fourth to make it 6-1.

Harris II has reached safely in all 17 games this season. Atlanta's top prospect went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and a stolen base. Harris II is hitting .319 with two home runs, 15 RBI and seven stolen bases. He ranks in the top five in RBI and stolen bases.

The Biscuits rallied in the fourth and scored six runs off five hits, including a two-run homer from Brett Wisely, to retake the lead 7-6.

After cruising through the first three innings, RHP Darius Vines left the game in the fourth. He gave up seven runs off seven hits and two hit batters with five strikeouts through 3.2 innings.

RHP Coleman Huntley III provided a solid 2.1 innings of scoreless relief. He has allowed just one run in 10.2 innings over six appearances.

Jalen Miller rocketed his first home run of the season to left field to pull the game even again at 7-7.

Yariel Gonzalez and Lugbauer hit back-to-back solo home runs to give the M-Braves a 9-7 lead.

Gonzalez's homer was his first of the season. Lugbauer's homer tied him with the league leaders at six home runs.

Montgomery came back again. In the bottom of the inning, Evan Edwards hit a two-run single, and Jordan Qsar struck an RBI triple to give the Biscuits the lead 10-9.

Jose Lopez navigated two scoreless innings to close out the game and pick up his third save.

Game three of the six-game series is on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium. LHP Jared Shuster (2-1, 1.59) makes the start for Mississippi against RHP Jayden Murray (0-0, 3.09) for Montgomery. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm, with coverage starting at 6:20 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park May 3-8 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com or by calling 888-BRAVES4.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.